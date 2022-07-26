MP Police on toes after family receive mysterious text from boy’s phone before his death

File photo

The body of a B-Tech student was found on the railway tracks near Obaidullaganj in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday hours after his father lodged a missing person complaint with the Bhopal police.

The post-mortem reports suggested that the death occurred after Nishant Rathore came under a moving train.

However, a message received by the deceased Nishant Rathore`s friends and family mentioning that "Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek hi saja, Sar Tan se juda", has forced the police of two adjoining districts, Bhopal and Raisen, to investigate the matter from other angles also.

Nishant’s father received the message on the same day of the incident at 5.45 pm on Sunday. The message was sent from Nishant`s mobile number.

The father subsequently made several calls to Nishant`s mobile number, but received no answer.

He later contacted one of Nishant`s roommates and was told that his son left the room saying `he is going to meet his sister`.



However, Nishant did not reach his sister and therefore the family decided to lodge a missing person complaint at TT Nagar police station in Bhopal.

Later in the night, his father received a call from the police that a body has been found on the railway tracks and upon reaching there the family identified him as Nishant.

the family of the deceased ruled out the possibility of suicide, suspecting the Nishant was murdered. The family has demanded a further investigation in the matter, mentioning the message received before his death.

About Nishant Rathore

Nishant was pursuing B-Tech (3rd year) and was living with his college friends in a rented accommodation in Bhopal. His body was found on the railway tracks near Obaidullaganj in Raisen district, around 37 km from the state capital.

What did police say?

Inspector General (IG) of Police Narmadapuram range, Deepak Suri has said that the cause of death impacted from a moving train.

Meanwhile, a senior police official told IANS that they are investigating the matter from all possible angles, but so far it appears that death was caused by being hit by a train.

“We will interrogate his roommates and some other friends who were close to Nishant," he added.



Additional Commissioner of Police, Bhopal, Sachin Atulkar said, "The family has informed about the message, but they have not submitted the details. The body was found in the jurisdiction of the Raisen police and they are investigating the case. The boy was living in Bhopal and therefore, we are also investigating and we are in touch with the Raisen police."

Meanwhile, sources told IANS that the deceased had invested money on `Cryptocurrency` and lost it. The sources also claimed that he had borrowed money from someone to invest in Cryptocurrency.

However, questions remain unanswered like who sent the message to the deceased`s father and friends before his body was found on the railway tracks.

(With inputs from IANS)

READ | ‘Bas kar bhai’: As Zomato's share prices hit record low, netizens spark memefest on Twitter