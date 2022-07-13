Officer lands in trouble after serving ‘cold tea’ to MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, know what happened next

File photo

The show-cause notice issued to a junior food supply officer for offering ‘cold tea’ and ‘substandard breakfast’ to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Khajuraho airport was withdrawn following a public uproar over the matter.

The show-cause notice was issued to food supply officer Rakesh Kanhua, who was responsible for arranging tea and breakfast during the Chief Minister`s transit visit to the airport on Monday.

The notice issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) D.P. Dwivedi said, "Indecent behaviour of the district administration has put a question mark on the handling of CM`s protocol. This happened as the VVIP services were taken casually."

However, following outrage on social media over the notice, Chhatarpur District Collector Sandeep G.R. cancelled the notice served by Dwivedi.

"It is clarified that the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister did not make any comment regarding breach of protocol. Therefore, ensure that the show-cause notice issued is withdrawn," read a circular issued by Sandeep G.R.

After the notice was withdrawn, the SDM said, "Tea and breakfast arranged by Kanhua were not served to the Chief Minister as he didn’t make a halt at the airport, but only changed the aircraft at the airstrip."

Notably, the development came after the state BJP office intervened in the matter. After facing criticism on this issue, the BJP termed the SDM’s notice as a ‘personal grudge of an employee’.

"The officer who issued the notice should understand that such acts cannot be tolerated. It is not possible that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who likes simplicity, will complain about tea," said state BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parasar.

"We have learnt that the Chief Minister was served substandard food (breakfast). Also, the tea offered to him was cold. The indecent behaviour of the district administration has put a question mark on the handling of CM’s protocol. This happened as the VVIP services were taken casually," the issue to Kanhua read.

"Why no disciplinary action should be initiated against you. You are directed to submit your reply within three days after receiving the notice," it added.

Chouhan and state BJP chief V.D. Sharma were on a transit visit to Khajuraho on Monday. After meeting party workers at the airport, the duo left for Katni to campaign for the ongoing urban body elections.

