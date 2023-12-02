Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 4

Mizoram witnessed an 80.66% voter turnout among its 8.52 lakh voters who participated in choosing from 174 candidates for the Assembly elections on November 7.

The Mizoram assembly polls results are all set to be declared on Monday, December 4. The results were earlier supposed to be declared on December 3 along with Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, but the Election Commission has revised the counting date for Mizoram.

In the 2023 polls, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) faces a challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The current ruling party, the Mizo National Front under Chief Minister Zoramthanga's leadership, faces a substantial challenge. The opposition comes in the form of a formidable six-party coalition called the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) and the Congress, both striving to seize power.

Regional parties play a significant role in Mizoram's political scene. In the 2018 elections, the BJP's regional alliance partner, the MNF, which is a member of the NDA alliance, emerged victorious with 26 seats, but the BJP managed just one seat. The Congress wants to regain its old domination, while the BJP wants to raise its profile. Still, in order for either side to win, they have to overcome the strong regional resistance that MNF and ZPM provide.