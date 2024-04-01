Meet Sambhavi Choudhary, youngest Dalit woman to contest Lok Sabha election, she is LJP's candidate from...

Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) recently announced the list of five candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The list came after the seat-sharing deal was done among NDA parties including BJP and LJP. The list also mentioned name of Shambhavi Choudhary, who is fielded from Samastipur, a reserved seat in Bihar. The 25-year-old is the youngest Dalit woman to contest Lok Sabha polls. Samastipur seat is presently represented by LJP chief Chirag Paswan’s cousin Prince Raj.

Who is Shambhavi Choudhary?

Shambhavi is a third generation politician and daughter of JD(U) minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary. Her grandfather Mahavir Choudhary was a former Bihar minister from Congress. She is married to Saayan Kunal, son of Acharya Kishore Kunal, a philanthropist and scholar who previously served as an IPS officer.

She graduated from the Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College. She did her master's degree in sociology from the Delhi School of Economics. Later, Sambhavi pursued her doctorate on 'intersectionality of gender and caste in Bihar politics' after completing her masters.

According to her Facebook profile, she holds the position of director at Gyan Niketan School in Patna. She would be the youngest Dalit woman candidate to contest Lok Sabha polls. She is currently 25 years and nine months old. Meanwhile, voting in Samastipur Lok Sabha seat will take place in 4th phase on May 13.

