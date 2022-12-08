Mainpuri results: Dimple Yadav to score record win in late father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav's bastion

Dimple Yadav is heading towards an easy win from Mainpuri in UP By-elections 2022

Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, is leading from Mainpuri seat in UP By-elections 2022. Mainpuri has been a stronghold of Samajwadi Party. The parliamentary seat was previously held by Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of Samajwadi party. The bypoll for the Mainpuri seat took place due to his sudden demise. In order to hold dominance over the parliamentary seat, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law contested the polls. The counting of votes for the UP By-election 2022 began at 8am. By 11:20am, Dimple Yadav secured more than 1 lakh votes with a lead of more than 70 thousand votes over BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya.

The UP By-elections were conducted for one Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly seats - Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar and Khatauli. The UP By-elections were conducted on December 5 and the results of the polls will be out by evening today.

Initial trends suggest an easy bypoll win for Dimple Yadav from the Mainpuri parliamentary seat which provides some consolation to Akhilesh Yadav after a crushing defeat in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections that were conducted earlier this year.

As mentioned earlier, the results of the UP By-election 2022 will be announced in the next couple of hours. To catch all the action from UP By-election 2022 results, you can catch the live updates at DNAindia.com. The results of the UP Bypolls can also be accessed on Election Commission's official website, https://results.eci.gov.in/ or on EC’s Voter Helpline app that is available in Google Play Store and Apple App Store.