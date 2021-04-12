Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021 CANCELLATION: State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad says this

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has debunked fake rumours regarding the cancellation of Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams 2021, saying the news doing the rounds on social media are fake.

It is to be noted that a "fake" tweet has gone viral on social media claiming that after an emergency meeting, the Maharashtra government has reached a “common solution” and has decided to “cancel” the Board exams. The fake tweet also mentioned that Class 10 and Class 12 students can submit assignments instead and they will be promoted.

The minister tweeted that the students should not believe any such misinformation. “Beware! I’ve got to know that some morphed images of my Twitter handle are being circulated to spread misinformation about exams. Only trust information from official handles and platforms. Please do not fall for any kind of misinformation,” tweeted Gaikwad.

Beware! I've got to know that some morphed images of my twitter handle are being circulated to spread misinformation about exams. Only trust information from official handles and platforms. Please do not fall for any kind of misinformation. pic.twitter.com/VOjslleWAN — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 11, 2021

Speculations are rife that the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and other parts of the country may force the state government to cancel the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021 but the government has assured that they will conduct the exam with utmost precautions. Addressing this concern, Varsha Gaikwad said, “I am consulting with student representatives, tech giants, parents, teachers, and other experts regarding alternatives for assessment of HSC and SSC board students.”

The Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 is scheduled to begin on April 29 and 23, 2021, respectively.