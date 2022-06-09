Covid 4th wave: Maharashtra reports biggest 4-month spike with 2,813 new cases

File photo: Reuters

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 2,813 new coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, and one death, the state health department said.

The number of active cases rose to 11,571. State capital Mumbai recorded 1,702 infections and the lone death during the day. The daily rise in cases was the highest since February 15 when 2,831 infections had come to light.

The caseload rose to 79,01,628, and death toll to 1,47,867. On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 2,701 new cases and zero fatality.

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

With 1,702 new cases, the active case count has risen to 7,998 from 7,000 in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate dipped to 97 per cent from 98 per cent, the BMC said.

Mumbai's caseload increased to 10,75,243, while the death toll rose to 19,570 as one patient succumbed to the infection during the day.

The daily COVID-19 cases in the city have been steadily rising over the last one month and the single-day case count has registered over threefold rise since May end. The city's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 9.64 per cent, it said.

A total of 17,648 tests were carried out in the metropolis on Thursday, which took the cumulative test count to 1,72,44,826.

(With inputs from PTI)

