Maharashtra doctor out on morning walk, her patient bleeds to death; booked for negligence

A case was registered against a gynaecologist in Maharashtra after she was indicted by a panel of government doctors for negligence which led to the death of a woman post childbirth.

The incident took place at a private hospital in Jalna city. The doctor had left for morning walk while the woman was attended by inexperienced nursing staff, the police said citing a report by a probe panel of senior doctors at Aurangabad’s Government Hospital and Medical College (GHMC) Aurangabad.

The 26-year-old patient, identified as Neha Lidhoriya, passed away due to heavy blood loss or postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) after her delivery on April 13.

"She delivered a healthy baby. On the morning of April 13, she suffered PPH while the woman doctor went for a morning walk leaving the patient with the inexperienced nursing staff. The erring doctor and nursing staff did not inform the patient about the need for blood," police said.

“The doctor did not give proper information about the patient's condition and the need for blood. As a result of which, Neha died of excessive blood loss," it was added.

A complaint was filed by the deceased patient’s husband at the Government District Hospital demanding an inquiry into her death. The police have registered a case against the doctor under section 304 (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC. Further investigation is ongoing, a police official said.

(With inputs from PTI)