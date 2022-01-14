Madhya Pradesh government shuts all schools, hostels till January 31, issues fresh guidelines as Covid-19 cases surge

As Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in the country, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has ordered the closure of all schools from classes 1-12 till January 31, a notification issued on Friday by the home department said. Hostels will also remain closed in the state.

However, the notification does not specify whether coaching classes will also remain shut on not. It stated that the state education department will issue fresh guidelines regarding the pre-board exams for classes 10 and 12 scheduled to start from January 20.

Schools authorities have also been instructed to prepare for online examinations. However, the state government will issue a separate guideline in detail. The notification applies to all private and public schools and the fresh directive will come into effect from Saturday.

All kinds of fairs, public gatherings, political rallies will also remain prohibited.

However, social, religious, economic, entertainment, political gatherings with a limit of 250 people will be allowed, the notification stated. Sports activities in stadiums will remain functional with 50 percent capacity.

Daily Covid cases in the state have crossed the 4,000 mark in just four days. Over 100 teachers and students have so far tested positive for the virus.

More than 100 police officials, employees in state government departments, and cabinet ministers have also been infected in the last few days.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,14,473 on Thursday with the detection of 4,031 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,543 after three more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.