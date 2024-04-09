Twitter
India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here is a step-by-step guide to get your name enrolled in voters' list

Here's a holistic step-by-step guide explaining the method to get your name added to the voter list and be eligible for voting.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 05:37 PM IST

As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 approaches, every Indian citizen must ensure that they can vote and exercise their fundamental right. To do so, you must first ensure that your name is included in the Election Commission's voter list. Here's a holistic step-by-step guide explaining the method to get your name added to the voter list and be eligible for voting.

Step by Step process to add name in Election Voter List

Verify your eligibility: Firstly, verify if you fulfil the eligibility criteria for voter registration. You must be a citizen of India, aged 18 years or above on January 1st of the year of revision of the electoral roll, and not be disqualified by law.

Online registration: The Election Commission has simplified and eased the registration process by launching online registration facilities. Go to the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP) website or download the Voter Helpline app on your mobile to initiate the registration process.

Application submission: Fill the online Form 6, which is the application for getting your name added in the electoral roll. Fill in correct personal details such as name, date of birth, and address, and upload reference documents as needed.

Document verification: Ensure all documents and proofs submitted during the registration process are valid and updated. Accepted supporting documents include Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, or any other government-issued identification.

Field verification: After submitting your form, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) will conduct a field verification to verify the details provided. 

Monitor Application Status: Keep yourself updated with application status through the NVSP website or Voter Helpline app. Contact the Election Commission's helpline for any help regarding your application.

Revisions and updates: In case of any errors or revisions in your details, you can use Form 8 for revisions or Form 8A for transposition of your name within the constituency.

Physical Application Centers: If you want to choose the traditional method, you can visit the nearest Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) office or Voter Facilitation Center (VFC) to submit your documents physically.

Be careful of the deadline for enrollment in the electoral roll, which is normally given a few weeks before the election date. 

By following these easy steps, you can vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

 
