Lake breach in Bengaluru floods homes, hundreds of families affected

Several houses and roads in Bengaluru were inundated with water on Sunday after Lake Hulimavu, which was flowing within city limits, suddenly breached due to a crack in its boundary. Hundreds of families were affected as many areas were flooded and even cars were swept away.

Bengaluru: Water overflowed on roads and entered houses, today, after Hulimavu lake breached due to crack in lake boundary. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief engineer and officials reached the spot and brought situation under control. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/sCT0UTsEAn — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019

Water gushed into the adjoining areas of the lake in the afternoon following which, various teams of Fire and Emergency service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were rushed to the spot. According to media reports, over 1,000 families have been affected.

Over 190 people were evacuated safely and a night shelter has been set up by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for them.

"No loss of life or injuries have been reported. A night shelter with beds and food has been set up at Saibaba Ashram. Palike's health and revenue teams will assess the damage on Monday," BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar told news agency ANI.