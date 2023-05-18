Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Kiren Rijiju relinquishes law ministry, Arjun Meghwal assumes independent charge as MoS

Rijiju loses law ministry, Meghwal gains independent charge as MoS.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

Kiren Rijiju relinquishes law ministry, Arjun Meghwal assumes independent charge as MoS
Kiren Rijiju relinquishes law ministry, Arjun Meghwal assumes independent charge as MoS

In a significant ministerial development, Rijiju, a prominent government minister, has assumed responsibility for the understated Ministry of Earth Sciences. This move brings attention to the perplexing nature of the situation. Meanwhile, Meghwal, a former IAS officer, has been granted the independent charge of Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice, adding to his already existing portfolios. The Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a statement confirming this development. Moreover, Meghwal will continue to oversee Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, showcasing the burstiness of his ministerial duties.

Following this reshuffling, Rijiju promptly updated his Twitter bio to reflect his newly acquired portfolio. This action demonstrates his dynamic role within the government and adds an element of surprise to the narrative. It is worth noting that Rijiju has recently been embroiled in a complex situation with the judiciary due to his controversial remarks over the past year. He has questioned the collegium system, which is responsible for appointing judges, as well as the distribution of powers between the executive and judiciary. These contentious statements have led to diverse opinions and debates in various public forums.

Rijiju's critique of the collegium system has brought attention to its opaqueness and its deviation from constitutional principles. It is an unusual system worldwide, where judges appoint individuals they are familiar with. This observation adds a layer of intricacy to the ongoing discourse, contributing to the overall perplexity of the situation.

Read more: PM to flag off Odisha's first Vande Bharat, launch railway projects worth Rs 8,000 crore

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
Women's fashion: 5 pairs of heels that every fashionista should have
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.