Kiren Rijiju relinquishes law ministry, Arjun Meghwal assumes independent charge as MoS

In a significant ministerial development, Rijiju, a prominent government minister, has assumed responsibility for the understated Ministry of Earth Sciences. This move brings attention to the perplexing nature of the situation. Meanwhile, Meghwal, a former IAS officer, has been granted the independent charge of Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice, adding to his already existing portfolios. The Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a statement confirming this development. Moreover, Meghwal will continue to oversee Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, showcasing the burstiness of his ministerial duties.

Following this reshuffling, Rijiju promptly updated his Twitter bio to reflect his newly acquired portfolio. This action demonstrates his dynamic role within the government and adds an element of surprise to the narrative. It is worth noting that Rijiju has recently been embroiled in a complex situation with the judiciary due to his controversial remarks over the past year. He has questioned the collegium system, which is responsible for appointing judges, as well as the distribution of powers between the executive and judiciary. These contentious statements have led to diverse opinions and debates in various public forums.

Rijiju's critique of the collegium system has brought attention to its opaqueness and its deviation from constitutional principles. It is an unusual system worldwide, where judges appoint individuals they are familiar with. This observation adds a layer of intricacy to the ongoing discourse, contributing to the overall perplexity of the situation.

