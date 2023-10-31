Headlines

India

Kerala serial blast: Learnt bomb-making from internet, spent only Rs 3000, claims prime suspect

The prime suspect of the Kerala serial blast claims that he learnt bomb-making from the internet and used low-cost IEDs. Know how a common man pulled a deadly stunt.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

A series of bomb blasts occurred on Sunday in the Kalamassery area of Kerala's Kochi at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses. As per officials, there were around 2,000 people present at the convention centre at the time of the blasts. 

The main suspect in the serial blast is 48-year-old Dominic Martin, who is an expert in electric circuits. Martin claims to have learnt bomb-making from the internet and that it only cost him Rs 3,000 to make the bombs. 

He was reportedly working in the Gulf and returned to India, two months ago, only to carry out the blasts. Initial investigation revealed that the IEDs were made of low-grade explosives that are used in firecrackers, reported NDTV. 

Martin's aim was to kill the participants of the Jehovah's Witnesses convention. He has also posted a video message on social media claiming that he carried the blasts because the organisation's teachings were 'seditious'. He claimed that the organisation's teachings had a bad impact on the nation and he tried to stop them. 

When the group did not abide by his request, he decided to bring the serial blast plan in motion to kill all those a part of the group. As per reports, around three blasts happened within minutes after the prayer meeting. Two women and a 12-year-old girl were killed in the blast and around 50 were left injured. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a probe into the matter. 

