Karnataka temple tax bill fails to pass in Legislative Council amid criticism by BJP

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian, who donated Rs 22573202 ahead of Ramadan due to...

TMC to contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal: Derek O'Brien

Not Priyanka Chopra, but this actress was first choice opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish

Andhra Pradesh man creates world's smallest washing machine and yes, it works; watch

Assam cabinet repeals Muslim marriages and divorces registration Act

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, an Indian, who donated Rs 22573202 ahead of Ramadan due to...

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur name their boy Vardaan, parents share first pic of newborn: 'Nothing short of blessing'

Batters with most Test hundreds away from home

10 illnesses that can be caused due to Vitamin B12 deficiency

8 highest-paid TV actors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

Not Priyanka Chopra, but this actress was first choice opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish

Viral video: Salman Khan kisses mom Salma, eats fries from nephew, niece; actor's adorable moments with family win fans

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur name their boy Vardaan, parents share first pic of newborn: 'Nothing short of blessing'

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka temple tax bill fails to pass in Legislative Council amid criticism by BJP

The Hindu Religious and Temple Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was defeated in Karnataka Legislative Council.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 06:36 AM IST

article-main
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Congress that brought the Hindu Religious Endowment Amendment Bill in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly could not pass the bill despite a 10-minute adjournment due to the lack of strength of the government in the State's Council.

The opposition expressed great displeasure against the Religious Endowment Amendment Bill. Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy bowed to the opposition's pressure and said that he will present the bill again on Monday. But Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Pranesh had objected to this. 

The Deputy Speaker said that once a bill has been discussed, it cannot be postponed. The proceedings were adjourned for 10 minutes to discuss and decide.

As the proceedings resumed, Congress inevitably put the Religious Endowment Bill to a vote. A large number of BJP and opposition members participated. Only five members of the ruling party were present. More MLAs voted against the bill in the Assembly. Thus, the bill could not be passed.

As the bill fell, BJP members raised 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans while Congress members shouted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Meanwhile, after criticisms regarding the Karnataka government's amendments to the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Bill, ministers Ramalinga Reddy and Dinesh Gundu Rao came in defence of the decision while criticising the opposition, BJP.

Minister for Transport, Ramalinga Reddy alleged that BJP is 'anti-Hindu' adding that the party which was in power in 2011 had made the amendments to the Bill.

Minister for Health, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the BJP should realise the Bill is for the benefit of the temples. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the allegations regarding the amendments to the Bill 'appear to be misrepresented', 'aiming only at misleading the public' and 'polarizing people along communal lines for political leverage.'

The Bill mandates the state to collect 10 percent tax from temples generating revenue exceeding Rs 1 crore and 5 percent from shrines with revenue of between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Instagram creators can now earn more, Meta rolling out a new tool that will…

Assam cabinet repeals Muslim marriages and divorces registration Act

World's most expensive wedding took place in India, cost more than Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash's wedding, was of..

'After independence, Congress party...': BJP chief JP Nadda at Labharthi Sammelan in Mumbai

Andhra Pradesh man creates world's smallest washing machine and yes, it works; watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE