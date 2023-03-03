Search icon
Karnataka Lokayukta raids BJP MLA son's residence in Bengaluru, cash worth ₹6 cr recovered

Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa`s son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

Photo: ANI

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashant Madal has been arrested in a bribery case by the Lokayukta's anti-corruption branch in Bengaluru. Lokayukta officials arrested Prashant Mandal while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office.

According to the report of ANI, The anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta on Friday raided the residence of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Maadal Virupakshappa`s son Prashant Maadal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash.

The search operation is still on.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa`s son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta said.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe. According to Lokayukta, more than Rs 1.7 crore in cash was found at Prashanth Madal`s office.Virupakshappa`s son Maadal is a chief accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Notably, Maadal Virupakshappa is the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited.

Further investigation is underway, officials added. 

