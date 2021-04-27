Total lockdown in Karnataka from 9pm tonight - Check full list of restrictions

Starting Tuesday (April 27), a strict 14-day lockdown has been imposed in Karnataka from 9 pm till May 12 to contain the COVId-19 infection. “Strict measures to control COVID will be taken. If things don’t come under control in two weeks, continuing it (strict measures) may become inevitable. People will have to cooperate,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said after a three-hour-long meeting.

“The guidelines, which are meant to break the chain of Covid transmission across the state, will come into effect from 9 pm on April 27 and will be in force till 6 am on May 12,” Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said in an order. The night curfew, which is already in place now between 9 pm to 6 am, would continue.

Full list of restrictions in Karnataka:

Movement of people and public transportation in buses, taxis, autos and Metro rail will be prohibited daily except from 6 am to 10 am when markets and shops selling essential needs like milk, groceries, eggs, fish, meat, vegetables and fruits are allowed to function.

Home delivery of liquor or food parcels will be allowed to minimise movement of individuals outside their homes. Liquor shops or outlets will remain open from 6-10 am.

Schools, colleges will remain shut during the lockdown.

Marriages are permitted with only 50 people. Cremations or funerals are also allowed to have five people.

Cinema theatres, malls, gyms, hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs and non-essential shops will remain closed.

Students appearing for scheduled exams can travel in their own or private vehicles with their hall ticket as a pass to commute.

Citizens taking the Covid test or vaccination will also be allowed to travel.

Emergency travel for health reasons or out of the station by train or plane can hire a cab or auto to and from railway station or airport with ticket as pass.

Banks, ATMs, insurance offices, e-commerce firms, facilities in supply chain of essential goods, cold storage and warehousing are allowed to operate.

Hotels, restaurants and eateries are permitted to operate only kitchens for take-away or home delivery of food items.

Courts and offices related to judicial work shall operate as per the guidelines issued by the Karnataka High Court.

All other offices shall encourage their staff to work from home.

Stadia and playground are allowed for organising sports events and practice without spectators.

All social, political, entertainment, cultural, religious functions, gatherings, or congregations are banned.

Religious places or places of worship will remain closed for the public.

Offices of the state government, its autonomous bodies, corporations can function outside containment zones.

Agriculture and related activities are allowed outside containment zone.

Facilities in the supply chain of essential goods will be allowed to operate as per Covid norms.

Only essential staff of IT and IT-enabled services companies will be allowed to work from office while remaining employees will work from home.

All industries and production units, except those related to garments manufacturing, are permitted to operate as per Covid appropriate behaviour.

Construction activities will be allowed to operate outside containment zones.