Total lockdown in Karnataka: This is what CM BS Yediyurappa said about curfew

In an apparent effort to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government on Monday (April 26) announced strict restrictions for the next 14 days, starting from 9 pm tomorrow (Tuesday).

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa addressed a press conference after a cabinet meeting to announce the fresh curbs. It is to be noted that Karnataka on Sunday recorded 29,438 new cases.

"Curfew will be in place as we have seen on weekends. No public transport will be allowed," CM Yediyurappa announced on Monday.

He said, "The virus is spreading aggressively across the state. It's worse than Maharashtra and Delhi. We will vaccinate people above the age of 18 years free of cost at government hospitals. Those above 45 years, the central government is anyway vaccinating them free of cost."

Yediyurappa then added, "From tomorrow, for 14 days, there will be strict measures in place across Karnataka." According to CM, Essential groceries will be allowed to be purchased between 6 am and 10 am.

The manufacturing sector apart from garments, construction and agricultural sectors will also be allowed to remain functional during the lockdown. Essential services will continue and the weekend curfew will also remain in effect.