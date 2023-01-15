Search icon
Joshimath ‘sinking’: Minor uptick in cracks, demolition of damaged hotel underway, top updates

No new areas in Joshimath have developed cracks, Disaster Management secretary said on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

A scientist from G.B Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment and Climate Change during a survey of the affected area in Sunil village after the recent land subsidence, in Joshimath on Saturday. | Photo: ANI

The Disaster Management authorities are monitoring the cracks which have seen a minor increase in Uttarakhand’s land subsidence hit town Joshimath in Chamoli district. Cracks have not developed in new areas but there is minor uptick in some places, Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha was quoted as saying on Sunday. There is a minor increase in cracks of approximately 1 mm but the agency is monitoring them, he added.

Meanwhile, the work of dismantling the damaged Hotel Malari Inn was underway in Joshimath on Sunday.

