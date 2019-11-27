'It overrides our fundamental rights': BJP MP Vikas Mahatme moves private member bill against anti-defection law

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP has brought a private member bill seeking amendment of the anti-defection law to allow ruling legislators to vote against the bill brought by their government.

The anti-defection law, passed in 1985 as a Constitutional amendment, sought to stop political defections. The law provides disqualification of members from parliament and assembly in case of defection from one party to other.

The purpose of the law is to provide a stable government by ensuring the legislators do not switch sides but it also restricts a legislator from voting as per his or her choice.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Vikas Mahatme said the anti-defection law "overrides our fundamental rights given by the Constitution."

"I've brought a Private Member Bill (in Rajya Sabha) against anti-Defection law. The purpose of the anti-defection law was that MPs-MLAs used to go from one party to another in a day. It shouldn't happen so the law was brought. But it overrides our fundamental rights," Mahatme said.

"Because of the anti-defection law, if my thoughts and views are different from the Bill (in question) and not in the line with the party, they will remove me. So it overrides our fundamental rights given by the Constitution," he added.