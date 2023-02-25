IRCTC Dakshin Bharat Yatra: Tour package for South India pilgrimage sites, check details

IRCTC, the Indian Railways' tourism arm, has announced an affordable tour package for South India. The package is called "Dakshin Bharat Yatra" and will cover pilgrimage sites across the region. The trip will last for 9 nights and 10 days and will commence from March 11th.

The tour package will include hotel accommodation, food, and travel insurance. Travelers have two options to choose from - Standard and Superior - with varying prices for each. For instance, a single person opting for the Standard package will have to pay Rs 33,930 while two people will have to pay Rs 26,100. The Superior package, on the other hand, will cost Rs 38,040 for a single traveler and Rs 29,260 for two people. Children will be charged separately, with Rs 26,340 for the Superior package and Rs 23,490 for the Standard package.

IRCTC announced the tour package on Twitter, urging people to visit Kerala's beautiful places with this wonderful tour package. Interested individuals can book the tour package via the official IRCTC website, as well as through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centers, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices. For more information, interested parties can visit the official IRCTC website.

The tour package is an excellent option for those who want to explore South India's pilgrimage sites on a budget. With the convenience of travel by train, comfortable hotel accommodations, and food and travel insurance provided, travelers can focus on the spiritual and cultural experiences that the pilgrimage sites offer without worrying about logistics.

