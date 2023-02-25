Holi 2023: Indian Railways announced special trains between Gorakhpur and Amritsar for easy commute

Holi Special Train 2023: With the festival of Holi just around the corner, many people will be travelling from one place to another in India. And, as it is a time when people mostly visit their hometowns and return back, Indian Railways has announced to run special trains for the occasion.

As per the announcement made by Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, Holi special trains will be running between Gorakhpur and Amritsar. The Railways has made all the necessary preparations for the festival.

Train number- 05005 Gorakhpur-Amritsar special train will depart from Gorakhpur at 02:40 pm on 03.03.2023 to 10.03.2023 and 17.03.2023 to reach Amritsar at 09.30 am the next day. On the other hand, train number- 05006 Amritsar-Gorakhpur special will leave Amritsar at 12:45 pm on 4, 11 and 18 March 2023 and reach Gorakhpur at 08.50 am the next day. So, this train will make a total of two trips.

The Holi special train will have AC, three-tier and general coaches installed. It will make stops at various stations including Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda Jn, Burhwal, Sitapur Jn, Sitapur City, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur Jn, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana Jn, Jalandhar City and Beas stations in both directions.

So, if you are planning to travel during Holi and your destination is either Gorakhpur or Amritsar or somewhere in between, then this Holi special train might be a very convenient option for you.

