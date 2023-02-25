Search icon
Centre approves renaming Maharashtra city named after Aurangzeb, AIMIM MP calls for 'show of strength'

Maharashtra: While Aurangabad was named after Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, Osmanabad was named after a Hyderabad ruler.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

The Central government has given approval for the remaining of Aurangabad and Osmanabad, cities in Maharashtra. Their names will be changed to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv respectively. On Friday, Devendra Fadnavis shared the news on Twitter. 

While Aurangabad was named after Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, Osmanabad was named after a Hyderabad ruler. Chhatrapati Sambhaji is a revered figure. He was the eldest son of legendary warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He ruled the Maratha state founded by his father. He was executed in 1689 on the orders of Aurangzeb. 

Dharashiv, the name of a cave complex near Osmanabad, dates back to the 8th century according to some scholars.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM also shared two letters received by the government from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The letters were addressed to the deputy secretary of the state's General Administration Department. The letter said the Central government had no issues with the renaming of the Maharashtra districts. 

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said the state government delivered on its promise. Remaining the two cities was the last decision taken by the Uddhav Thackeray government before it caved in because of the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs.

Meanwhile, Aurangabad MP and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleeel expressed his intention to fight for the city. 

"Aurangabad is, was and will always be our city. Now wait for our show of strength for Aurangabad. A massive morcha for our beloved city! Get ready Aurangabadis to defeat these forces (BJP) playing politics in the name of our city. We condemn & we will fight," he tweeted.

With inputs from PTI

