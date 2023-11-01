Headlines

IND vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka Match 33

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, others

Amar Upadhyay reveals how his show Molkki ended social evil of bride-buying in Rajasthan village | Exclusive

DDA housing scheme 2023 before Diwali: How to avail it, flats prices, location and other details

Urfi Javed says she received rape, death threats from 'so-called dharm ke rakshak' for recreating a Bhool Bhulaiyaa look

India

iPhone hacking alert: What is Apple doing regarding Opposition MPs' claim on ‘state-sponsored’ attacks?

On August 23, Apple clarified on its website that their threat notifications were designed to inform and assist users who might be targeted by state-sponsored attackers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

Apple informed opposition Members of Parliament (MPs, including TMC's Mahua Moitra, Congress's Shashi Tharoor, and Pawan Khera, as well as AAP's Raghav Chadha, that the threat notifications they received regarding their Apple IDs were due to concerns about a potential "state-sponsored attack." Apple cautioned these politicians that if their devices were compromised by such an attacker, sensitive data, communications, or even their camera and microphone might be accessed remotely.

On Tuesday, several opposition leaders claimed to have received alerts from Apple warning them about "state-sponsored attackers attempting to compromise their iPhones remotely" and alleging government-backed hacking. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rejected these allegations but called for a thorough investigation.

On August 23, Apple clarified on its website that their threat notifications were designed to inform and assist users who might be targeted by state-sponsored attackers. In both the email and website announcement, Apple emphasized that these attackers were likely singling out individuals due to their identity or occupation.

Apple pointed out that state-sponsored attacks are highly sophisticated, expensive to develop, and often have a limited lifespan. Most users are unlikely to be targeted by such attacks.

Among those who received these notifications were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Shashi Tharoor, Pawan Khera, K C Venugopal, Supriya Shrinate, Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Others who received the notifications included Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, AAP's Raghav Chadha, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, and some aides of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

In its email to opposition leaders, Apple also cautioned that some state-sponsored attacks require no interaction from the target, while others rely on tricking the target into clicking malicious links or opening email, SMS, or other message attachments. Apple advised recipients to exercise caution with all received links and attachments and refrain from opening any suspicious ones.

Also read: DDA housing scheme 2023 before Diwali: How to avail it, flats prices, location and other details

 

 

