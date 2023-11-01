Headlines

DDA housing scheme 2023 before Diwali: How to avail it, flats prices, location and other details

DDA housing scheme 2023 before Diwali: How to avail it, flats prices, location and other details

Personal Finance

DDA housing scheme 2023 before Diwali: How to avail it, flats prices, location and other details

The DDA Housing Scheme 2023 will be based on a ‘First Come First Serve’ basis.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 05:41 PM IST

Diwali is just around the corner, and before this, DDA has announced good news for people who are planning to buy a house in Delhi. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to launch the biggest housing scheme -- DDA Housing Scheme 2023. Preparations are on to launch this scheme in the first week of November. 

DDA is going to start applications for around 32,000 flats before Diwali. This scheme includes EWS, LIG, MIG, HIG and Super HIG flats as well as penthouses. The scheme will be based on a ‘First Come First Serve’ basis. According to reports, the luxury flats are also to be sold this time. Most of the flats of this scheme will be in Narela, Dwarka Sector 19B, Dwarka Sector- 14 and Loknayak Puram.

Prices of DDA flats

DDA has said that 24,000 flats are ready, while the construction work of 8500 flats is going on. All these flats will be completed within six months. The EWS flats will be available for Rs 11 to 14 lakh. LIG flats will start from Rs 14 to Rs 30 lakh, MIG flats will start from Rs 1 crore, HIG flats will start from Rs 2.50 crore and Super HIG flats will start from Rs 3 crore.

Types of DDA flats

DDA has included HIG, Super HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS flats along with premium-class flats. It has released the number and rates of flats. In Dwarka Sector 19B, there are more than 700 flats in EWS category, around 900 in MIG category, 170 in Super HIG category and 14 penthouse flats.

READ | 'Unanimous support for Maratha reservation': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde amid protests

Narela has more than 5000 flats in EWS category, more than 1900 flats in MIG category and more than 1600 flats in HIG. There are more than 200 flats in EWS category and more than 600 flats in MIG category in Loknayak Puram. For more information about the DDA Housing Scheme 2023, you can get information on the DDA call centre number 1800-110-332. You can also check DDA official website once the scheme is launched.

