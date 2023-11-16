Headlines

India urges Canada to respect Vienna Convention amid reports of disturbances at Indian events

Speaking on the reports of an alleged attack on the Indian community during Diwali celebrations in Canada, the MEA spokesperson said that the consulate has not received any complaint regarding the incident.

ANI

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

India reiterated its call for Canada to respect the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations amid reports of Khalistani elements disturbing a consular camp organised in Indian High Commission in Canada.MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, however, also said that there have been some inaccurate social media reports regarding the incidents.

Addressing the briefing, Bagchi said, "Our High Commission and consulates in Canada regularly organize consular camps. One such camp was organized near Vancouver on November 12 to provide life certificates to pensioners. The event was held successfully despite attempts by a few radical elements to cause trouble. Our Consul General was not present at that site"."We reiterate the need for nations to respect the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations so that our diplomats can discharge their diplomatic obligations," he added.

Speaking on the reports of an alleged attack on the Indian community during Diwali celebrations in Canada, the MEA spokesperson said that the consulate has not received any complaint regarding the incident.

"As regards to events that you alluded to near Brampton or Mississauga in Diwali. I think that was more in the nature of unrest between the two groups. To be honest, I don't think there has been any complaint that our consulate has received. I saw some social media reports. We also understand that the authorities there are looking into that incident, so I don't have anything further to add to that," he further said.

This come amid the diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Ottawa which erupted after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of the Khalistani terrorist. India rejected the allegations as "absurd and motivated" and expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa asked a senior Indian diplomat to leave. Notably, Canada has not been able to present any evidence to back its claims over the killing, according to the MEA.

Last month, Canada pulled out 41 diplomats from India and also halted its visa and consular services in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bengaluru consulates in the wake of the Union government's decision to strip them of their immunity. This came after New Delhi conveyed its concerns to Ottawa over the disproportionate number of diplomats in India and sought a 'parity' in diplomatic strength.

Canada accused India of violating the Vienna Convention. However, MEA responded by saying that no international norms were violated in India seeking parity in the mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa. New Delhi also halted visa services to Canada but later decided to resume services for four categories after a "considered review of the security situation".

