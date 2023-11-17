India strongly condemned civilian deaths: PM Modi on Hamas-Israel conflict

Prime Minister Modi also referred to his recent phone conversation with the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas last month.

New challenges are emerging from the incidents in West Asia and it is time for the countries of the Global South to talk in one voice for greater global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while condemning civilian deaths in the Hamas-Israel conflict.

In his address at the second edition of the India-hosted virtual Voice of Global South Summit, he said New Delhi has emphasised on dialogue and diplomacy along with restraint to deal with the situation in West Asia.

The prime minister apprised the leaders attending the summit about the achievements of India's G20 presidency largely focused on addressing challenges facing the Global South or the developing nations.

"For global prosperity, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (together with all, development for all) is needed. But we all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the incidents in West Asia," Modi said.

"India has condemned the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7. Along with restraint, we have also emphasised on dialogue and diplomacy. We strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also referred to his recent phone conversation with the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas last month.

"After speaking to President Mahmoud Abbas, we have sent humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine. This is the time when the countries of the Global South need to speak in one voice for the greater global good," he said.

In his remarks, the prime minister also called for cooperation under the framework of 'five Cs' which he explained as consultation, cooperation, communication, creativity and capacity building.

"For 'one earth, one family, one future', let us all move forward together with five Cs," he said.

"One earth, one family, one future" has been India's theme for its G20 presidency.

Israel has been carrying out a massive military operation in Gaza following the unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,400 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others. Around 11,500 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

There has been mounting criticism of Israel for the death of a large number of civilians, including women and children, in Gaza in its military operations.

The prime minister also mentioned forward movement at the G20 on several initiatives which would benefit the Global South.

Modi also described the Voice of Global South as the most unique platform for the changing world of the 21st century.

"Our priority was to make the G-20 inclusive and human-centric on a global scale. Our effort was that the focus of G-20 should be development of the people, by the people and for the people," he said.

"It is with this objective that we organised the Voice of Global South Summit for the first time in January this year. In more than 200 G-20-related meetings held in different states of India, we gave prominence to the priorities of the Global South," he said.

"The result was that we were successful in getting everyone's consent on the issues of the Global South in the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration," Modi said.

Modi also talked about the African Union's entry into the G20 as a permanent member at the New Delhi summit of the grouping.

"I cannot forget that historic moment, when the African Union was inducted into G20 as a permanent member with India's efforts," he said.

In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the African Union in September became the new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world in the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.

Listing achievements for the Global South under India's G20 presidency, Modi said unprecedented seriousness was shown this time on climate finance.

There was consensus at G20 on providing finance and technology in easy terms to countries of the Global South for climate transition, he said.

"India believes that new technology should not become a new source of widening the distance between North and South. Today, in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), there is a great need to use technology in a responsible manner.

"To take this forward, an AI Global Partnership Summit is being organised in India next month," he said.

Modi also talked about consensus at G20 on major reforms of multilateral development, sustainable finance and digital public infrastructure (DPI) framework.

"It has also been agreed to create a global DPI repository. Under this, India is ready to share its capabilities with the entire Global South," he said.