Headlines

India strongly condemned civilian deaths: PM Modi on Hamas-Israel conflict

World Cup 2023: Meet Afghan fangirl Wazhma Ayoubi, businesswoman in Dubai, congratulating Shami, Kohli

This actress made Bollywood debut in 2023; still beat Alia, Nayanthara, Katrina at box office, has grossed Rs 1500 crore

This Hollywood singer, who won 3 Grammys, hints to perform at IND vs AUS final World Cup match, would sing...

Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan rejected Happy New Year's version similar to Dunki: ‘It was about 4 boys who...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

This actress made Bollywood debut in 2023; still beat Alia, Nayanthara, Katrina at box office, has grossed Rs 1500 crore

Brave or foolish? Man's daring stunt with giant crocodile leaves netizens in shock, watch

10 Largest snakes on Earth

8 most popular anime series of all time

Benefits of morpankhi plant 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

This actress made Bollywood debut in 2023; still beat Alia, Nayanthara, Katrina at box office, has grossed Rs 1500 crore

Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan rejected Happy New Year's version similar to Dunki: ‘It was about 4 boys who...'

HomeIndia

India

India strongly condemned civilian deaths: PM Modi on Hamas-Israel conflict

Prime Minister Modi also referred to his recent phone conversation with the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas last month.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New challenges are emerging from the incidents in West Asia and it is time for the countries of the Global South to talk in one voice for greater global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while condemning civilian deaths in the Hamas-Israel conflict.

In his address at the second edition of the India-hosted virtual Voice of Global South Summit, he said New Delhi has emphasised on dialogue and diplomacy along with restraint to deal with the situation in West Asia.

The prime minister apprised the leaders attending the summit about the achievements of India's G20 presidency largely focused on addressing challenges facing the Global South or the developing nations.

"For global prosperity, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (together with all, development for all) is needed. But we all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the incidents in West Asia," Modi said.

"India has condemned the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7. Along with restraint, we have also emphasised on dialogue and diplomacy. We strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also referred to his recent phone conversation with the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas last month.

"After speaking to President Mahmoud Abbas, we have sent humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine. This is the time when the countries of the Global South need to speak in one voice for the greater global good," he said.

In his remarks, the prime minister also called for cooperation under the framework of 'five Cs' which he explained as consultation, cooperation, communication, creativity and capacity building.

"For 'one earth, one family, one future', let us all move forward together with five Cs," he said.

"One earth, one family, one future" has been India's theme for its G20 presidency.

Israel has been carrying out a massive military operation in Gaza following the unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,400 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others. Around 11,500 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

There has been mounting criticism of Israel for the death of a large number of civilians, including women and children, in Gaza in its military operations.

The prime minister also mentioned forward movement at the G20 on several initiatives which would benefit the Global South.
Modi also described the Voice of Global South as the most unique platform for the changing world of the 21st century.

"Our priority was to make the G-20 inclusive and human-centric on a global scale. Our effort was that the focus of G-20 should be development of the people, by the people and for the people," he said.

"It is with this objective that we organised the Voice of Global South Summit for the first time in January this year. In more than 200 G-20-related meetings held in different states of India, we gave prominence to the priorities of the Global South," he said.

"The result was that we were successful in getting everyone's consent on the issues of the Global South in the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration," Modi said.

Modi also talked about the African Union's entry into the G20 as a permanent member at the New Delhi summit of the grouping.

"I cannot forget that historic moment, when the African Union was inducted into G20 as a permanent member with India's efforts," he said.

In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the African Union in September became the new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world in the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.

Listing achievements for the Global South under India's G20 presidency, Modi said unprecedented seriousness was shown this time on climate finance.

There was consensus at G20 on providing finance and technology in easy terms to countries of the Global South for climate transition, he said.

"India believes that new technology should not become a new source of widening the distance between North and South. Today, in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), there is a great need to use technology in a responsible manner.

"To take this forward, an AI Global Partnership Summit is being organised in India next month," he said.

Modi also talked about consensus at G20 on major reforms of multilateral development, sustainable finance and digital public infrastructure (DPI) framework.

"It has also been agreed to create a global DPI repository. Under this, India is ready to share its capabilities with the entire Global South," he said. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uttarkashi Tunnel collapse: Survivors require both physical and mental rehabilitation, say doctors

Chhath Puja 2023: Bank, school holidays announced in several states; check full list here

Is rain a concern? Know weather conditions for AUS vs SA World Cup semi-final

Watch: Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javeb accuses BCCI, Rohit Sharma of manipulating toss in IND vs NZ semifinal

Check these best-selling fruit baskets on Amazon to celebrate Bhai Dooj

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE