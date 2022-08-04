In Canada's most wanted list, 9 out of 11 criminals are of Indian origin

Canada (File)

Canadian Police have issued a list of the most dangerous criminals in the country linked to extreme violence. Interestingly, nine out of 11 of the men on the list are of Indian origin. The police asked the masses to avoid being near these men. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) in partnership with Vancouver Police and BC Royal Canadian Mounted Police, on Wednesday, issued the warning.

"A public safety warning has been issued in partnership with @VancouverPD, @BCRCMP identifying 11 individuals who pose a significant threat to public safety due to their ongoing involvement in gang conflicts and connection to extreme levels of violence," CFSEU-BC tweeted.

The names on the list are Shakiel Basra (28), Amarpreet Samra (28), Jagdeep Cheema (30), Ravinder Sarma (35) Barinder Dhaliwal (39) Andy St. Pierre (40) Gurpreet Dhaliwal (35) Richard Joseph Whitlock (40), Amroop Gill (29), Sukhdeep Pansal (33) and Sumdish Gill (28).

The police warned that those in the proximity of these people are putting themselves at risk.

CFSEU Assistant Commander Manny Mann said that there is a chance that rival gangsters will target the listed men with violence and added that the listed men are at risk to their friends and family as well as bystanders.

"We want British Columbians to know their faces," he said as quoted by CTV News.

The warning comes after Meninder Dhaliwal, who was on last year's 11-man list, was gunned down in broad daylight in Whistler late last month. Police say his brother, Harpreet, was the man shot dead in Vancouver`s Coal Harbour neighborhood last year. And another brother, 35-year-old Gurpreet Dhaliwal, is on this year's list.

With inputs from ANI