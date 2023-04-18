IMD forecast: Rainfall expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan today

Photo: File (Image for representation)

After experiencing rain during the final days of March, several regions of the country experienced early heatwave-like conditions during the summer. The weather agency has advised the public to be ready for "above-normal" temperatures over the next two to three months.

After experiencing hot days and temperatures above 40 degrees in many states, IMD has issued a rain alert for some areas of India. During the 18–20th of April, residents of several Northwest regions, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan, are expected to experience some drizzle.

However, heatwave-like conditions will continue to exist for the next 3 to 5 days in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andra Pradesh, and Telangana. According to the IMD, heavy rain is expected to fall today in Himalayan regions like Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. Tomorrow is also expected to bring rain to Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand.

Parts of Delhi experienced heatwave conditions for the second day in a row on Monday, with some weather observatories recording maximum temperatures at least five degrees Celsius above average. Wednesday's heat wave might be somewhat reduced by cloud cover and light rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), West Bengal along the Ganges and Bihar may experience a heat wave for four straight days. Over the next two to three days, similar conditions may also be present in Sikkim, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

On Monday and Tuesday, isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience similar weather. On April 18-19, eastern Uttar Pradesh may also be impacted, it warned.

Mumbai deaths from heatstroke

A civic official reported on Monday that the number of people who died from sunstroke at the "Maharashtra Bhushan" award ceremony in Navi Mumbai has risen to 13, following the death of a 55-year-old man and the treatment of eight other patients. Numerous lakh people attended the event, which took place in an open field in the Kharghar neighbourhood of Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning.

(With inputs from PTI)