'I am here for atonement...': PM Modi in Hyderabad ahead of Telangana Assembly Election

PM Modi also reiterated his party's commitment to ensuring social justice for the poor and deprived.

ANI

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 09:23 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a swipe at the previous governments of Telangana and undivided Andhra Pradesh, which failed to consider the rights of the Madiga community and said that he went to Hyderabad on Saturday for "an atonement for past deeds" of those political leaders and parties.

Addressing a public rally in Secunderabad ahead of the state assembly elections, PM Modi also reiterated his party's commitment to ensuring social justice for the poor and deprived. 

"People of the Madiga community and Krisha (Manda Krishna Madiga, an MRPS leader), I am not here to ask something from you; I am here for atonement for past deeds of political leaders and political parties since independence, which made promises to you and ditched you. I belong to the political arena so I apologise to you... You (people) have seen a lot of governments in the country. Our government's highest priority is to give preference to those who are deprived. BJP's mantra is Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas," PM Modi said.

The PM is addressing the rally at Parade Ground in Hyderabad being organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of scheduled castes in Telugu states.

The PM further said that his party considers Shri Gurram Jashuva and his works of social justice our inspiration.

"... We are committed to ensuring social justice. We consider Shri Gurram Jashuva and his works of social justice our inspiration. In his literature, he depicted a Dalit brother who had shared his plight with Baba Vishwanath," he said.

PM Modi also lauded Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga and said that the leader can consider him a friend who will help the Madiga community in their struggle.

"Krishna, you might have many friends who were with you to fight for the rights of the Magida community, but today, one more friend is added to your list," the PM said.

To this, the MRPS leader stood up and thanked the PM showing his gratitude to him.

Prior to PM Modi's speech, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga got emotional on the stage in Hyderabad.

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, a community organisation of Madigas, is one of the biggest constituents of scheduled castes in Telugu states.

Since 2013, PM Modi has closely interacted with Manda Krishna Madiga, whose organisation MRPS has been demanding internal reservations within the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

The MRPS was established in July 1994 in Edumudi village, Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Manda Krishna Madiga and others, with the aim of implementing internal reservations.

