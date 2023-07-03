Search icon
Hyderabad: Woman flushes diamond ring worth Rs 30 lakh, here's why

A woman staff at Hyderabad's skin and hair clinic stole a diamond ring worth Rs 30.69 lakhs and flush it down a toilet in fear of getting caught.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

Hyderabad woman flushes diamond ring down a toilet| Photo: Pixabay

A woman staff at a skin and hair clinic in Hyderabad, who allegedly stole a diamond ring worth Rs 30.69 lakh from a customer, flushed it down a toilet commode out of fear of getting caught, police said on Monday.

During the course of the investigation, police recovered the ring from the pipeline connecting the commode with the help of a plumber and the woman employee was subsequently arrested for "theft", they said.

According to police, the complainant (a woman) visited the clinic located in the posh Jubilee Hills last week for hair removal and the woman staff, who took up the hair removal procedure, asked her to keep the ring in a box which she did.

It was only after reaching her house that the complainant realised that she forgot her ring at the clinic and enquired with the staff about it and later lodged a police complaint, a police official said.

After police took up an investigation and questioned the staff, the woman employee (who picked up the ring) reportedly confessed to police that she had "stolen" the ring and kept it in her purse. But she added that she later threw it in the commode of the washroom located in the clinic fearful of getting caught by police, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

