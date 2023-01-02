Hyderabad: New multi-level flyover opens in IT corridor, congestion at Botanical Garden, Kothaguda Junctions to ease

Photo: IANS

Hyderabad’s residents got a new flyover with the improved infrastructure expected to ease traffic congestion in the city’s Information Technology (IT) corridor. Hyderabad authorities threw open the 2.21-km long multi-level flyover on new year day.

The flyover has two ramps linking Financial District and HITEC City with the Miyapur neighbourhood and other areas. The flyover connecting Kothaguda Junction to Kondapur Junction was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR). The flyover is the second one to be built under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

With the opening of the project, it is expected that the traffic issues at the Kothaguda Junction and Botanical Garden Junction will improve. The main flyover has five lanes going from SLN Terminus to Botanical Garden Junction, three from Kothaguda Junction to Kondapur RTA office and six lanes from Botanical Junction to Kothaguda Junction. The multi-level flyover was built at a cost of Rs 263 crore.

A 401 metre, two-lane ramp has been included at Botanical Garden Junction to cater to traffic incoming from Masjid Banda road to Botanical Garden Junction. Another 383 metre three-lane ramp has been built at Hitech City for commuters from Kothaguda Junction to Hitech City. At Kothaguda Junction, a 470 metre long three-lane underpass is provided to ease congestion from Hafeezpet to Gachibowli.

(With inputs from IANS)