Noida Authority is selling 338 flats in Sector 52, Sector 135, Sector 118, Sector 99; check prices

Are you planning to buy a flat in Noida? If your answer is yes, you can check Noida Authority's latest sale. The authority is selling 338 flats across Noida. These include LIG, HIG, MIG and duplex flats. It is a great offer for those who want to leave the hustle-bustle of Delhi behind. The biggest plus point of buying flats in Noida is parking space and the city's burgeoning infrastructure.

People can apply for these flats from January 2 till January 31.

These flats are those that couldn't be sold or were surrendered by their owners.

These flats are located in Noida Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 71, Sector 73, Sector 82, Sector 93, Sector 99, Sector 118 and Sector 135.

LIG flats are 66.82 sq m. Their prices have been set up between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 76 lakh.

In Sector 99, there are 5 MIG flats. They are between 74 and 91 sq metres. Their price has been set between Rs 66 lakh and Rs 90 lakh.

In Sector-99, 16 HIG flats are also for sale. The area of these flats is 153.57 square meters. Their prices are between Rs 1 crore 39 lakh and Rs 1 crore 74 lakh.In Sector 135, three duplex flats are also on sale. They are 180 square meters in size. The price of the flats is Rs 1 crore 79 lakh.

Except LIG, all other flats will be sold through e-auction.