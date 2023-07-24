Headlines

This is India’s tallest building, it’s not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Anil Ambani’s Sea Wind, Gautam Singhania’s JK House

How Kargil War hero DP Singh ‘rose from the dead’ after losing leg in India-Pak clash; now country’s first blade runner

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

This Indian actor is the only man to win international Best Actress award; it's not Kamal Haasan, Govinda, Akshay, Nawaz

Gyanvapi row: SC orders no invasive work at premises, agrees to hear mosque panel's plea at 2 pm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This is India’s tallest building, it’s not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Anil Ambani’s Sea Wind, Gautam Singhania’s JK House

How Kargil War hero DP Singh ‘rose from the dead’ after losing leg in India-Pak clash; now country’s first blade runner

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

10 Foods to avoid as they can cause acidity

10 longest running TV serials in India

7 superfoods to increase fertility

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

This Indian actor is the only man to win international Best Actress award; it's not Kamal Haasan, Govinda, Akshay, Nawaz

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

Bro trailer Twitter reaction: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's fantasy comedy will be 'epic entertainer', say netizens

HomeIndia

India

How Kargil War hero DP Singh ‘rose from the dead’ after losing leg in India-Pak clash; now country’s first blade runner

As the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 is approaching, here is the story of Indian Army hero DP Singh, who was declared dead during the Kargil War but survived his fatal injuries.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kargil Vijaw Diwas 2023 will be celebrated across the country on July 26, a day on which India looks back on the India-Pakistan war in Kargil and remembers all the war heroes who made tremendous sacrifices for the country. One such man is retired Indian Army officer Devender Pal Singh.

Retired Army officer Major DP Singh is a Kargil War hero, one of many, because of whom India emerged victorious in the India-Pakistan war of 1999. What many people don’t know is that Major DP Singh was actually declared dead in the combat zone of the Kargil War.

Devender Pal Singh, just 25 years old at the time, was active in the combat zone in the Kargil War in 1999, deployed in Jammu and Kashmir’s conflict-ridden area. During heavy fire from the Pakistani military, DP Singh was hit by mortar fire and got fatally injured by shrapnel.

The shrapnel ended up piercing several parts of the Army jawan’s body, leading to excessive bleeding. The Kargil War hero was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead, ending all hope for his future.

However, the doctors at the Army Hospital were successful in reviving him, but the injury in his right leg got badly infected due to which it had to be amputated, leading to DP Singh losing one of his legs. However, the Kargil War hero didn’t let his disability define him.

Major Devender Pal Singh, despite losing his leg, decided that he will attempt to run marathons, determined to start a new chapter of his life. 10 years after he was amputated, he got fitted with a metal blade in his leg, and deiced to run marathons despite his disability.

Now, retired Kargil War hero DP Singh has run 26 half marathons, becoming India’s first blade runner. The Limca Book of World Records also added his name to the ‘People of the Year 2016’ list.

READ | Kargil Vijay Diwas: Meet IAF's Sreevidya Rajan, Kargil’s unsung hero who flew with Gunjan Saxena, saved soldiers’ lives

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Meet one of Mumbai's richest men who bought Rs 1200 crore house in London; not Mukesh Ambani, Radhakishan Damani

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 10 important facts you must know about Kargil War

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE