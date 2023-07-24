How Kargil War hero DP Singh ‘rose from the dead’ after losing leg in India-Pak clash; now country’s first blade runner

As the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 is approaching, here is the story of Indian Army hero DP Singh, who was declared dead during the Kargil War but survived his fatal injuries.

Kargil Vijaw Diwas 2023 will be celebrated across the country on July 26, a day on which India looks back on the India-Pakistan war in Kargil and remembers all the war heroes who made tremendous sacrifices for the country. One such man is retired Indian Army officer Devender Pal Singh.

Retired Army officer Major DP Singh is a Kargil War hero, one of many, because of whom India emerged victorious in the India-Pakistan war of 1999. What many people don’t know is that Major DP Singh was actually declared dead in the combat zone of the Kargil War.

Devender Pal Singh, just 25 years old at the time, was active in the combat zone in the Kargil War in 1999, deployed in Jammu and Kashmir’s conflict-ridden area. During heavy fire from the Pakistani military, DP Singh was hit by mortar fire and got fatally injured by shrapnel.

The shrapnel ended up piercing several parts of the Army jawan’s body, leading to excessive bleeding. The Kargil War hero was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead, ending all hope for his future.

However, the doctors at the Army Hospital were successful in reviving him, but the injury in his right leg got badly infected due to which it had to be amputated, leading to DP Singh losing one of his legs. However, the Kargil War hero didn’t let his disability define him.

Major Devender Pal Singh, despite losing his leg, decided that he will attempt to run marathons, determined to start a new chapter of his life. 10 years after he was amputated, he got fitted with a metal blade in his leg, and deiced to run marathons despite his disability.

Now, retired Kargil War hero DP Singh has run 26 half marathons, becoming India’s first blade runner. The Limca Book of World Records also added his name to the ‘People of the Year 2016’ list.

