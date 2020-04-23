Holy month of Ramzan begins in Kerala, Karnataka after confirmation of moon-sighting

Muslims in many parts of the world, including some in India, will start fasting on Friday as the crescent moon was sighted on Thursday, officially announcing the beginning of Ramzan.

Moon was sighted in parts of Kerala and Karnataka while other places in India are yet to confirm the moon-sighting. ANI reported that the crescent moon was sighted in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka. In Kerala, the moon was sighted at Kappad in Kozhikode.

In parts where the moon is not sighted on Thursday, fasting will begin on Saturday as Friday is the 30th day of Sha’ban, the eighth month of Islamic calendar before the holy month of Ramzan (also spelt as Ramadan).

Months in the Islamic calendar are either 29 or 30 days depending on the moon-sighting.

Muslims in the Arab nations and many other parts of the world will start fasting from Friday as the moon is usually sighted there a day before the most part of the Indian subcontinent.

Significance of Ramadan

Muslims fast from dusk to dawn during the month of Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan. The fast begins before the sunrise with a small meal called sahur or sehri and is broken with an evening feast called Iftar.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, unlike the Gregorian Calendar. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic year and begins when a crescent moon is sighted.

After 29 or 30 days of fasting and prayers, depending on the moon-sighting, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated.

The holy Ramadan signifies fasting, charity and spirituality for the Muslim community. Ramadan is the month when it is said that the Holy Quran was revealed to Mohammed, the prophet.

Besides fasting, recitation of Qur'an has special significance in the month. While five-times a day prayers are compulsory for Muslims throughout the year, the month has special Taraweeh prayers which are offered in groups.

This year, the light of social distancing norms and nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, Muslims have been advised not to gather for prayers and feast.