Haryana CM calls meeting over Singhu border killing incident; SKM says no relation with any parties involved

Over the killing of a man at a farmers' protest near Delhi's Singhu border, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called a high-level meeting at his Chandigarh residence and has ordered strict and fair action against the guilty.

Khattar said, over the incident, that “the guilty will not be spared”.

A man, identified as Lakhbir Singh, was lynched, his hands were chopped off and his body had more than 10 wounds, which were caused by sharp-edged weapons. He was found tied to a farmers' protest site at Kundli near the Singhu border and the incident is being blamed on a group of Nihangs. Singh was a resident of village Cheema Khurd in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. Haryana police have detained one person from Sonipat in connection with the incident.

Hours after the incident, a man in blue robes of Sikhs' Nihang order in front of media said he had "punished" the victim for “desecrating” a Sikh holy book.

The Congress party said there is no place of violence anywhere and the government should investigate the incident, adding that the law should take its course.

“This country is and must be governed by the rule of law. It is the government’s responsibility to get deep into this, investigate and let the law take its course,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

Meanwhile, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya, reacting to the incident, said, that had farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait not 'justified' lynching in Lakhimpur Kheri, with Yogendra Yadav silently sitting beside him, the murder incident at Kundli border would not have happened.

The BJP leader said, “Anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed."

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, in a statement over the incident, said that both parties related to the incident, the Nihand group and the victim, have no relation with the Morcha and added that the peaceful and democratic movement of the farmers is opposed to violence in any form.