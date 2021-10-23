Headlines

Haj 2022 registration to start in November, pilgrims to be selected on basis of COVID vaccination status

The selection process of pilgrims for Haj 2022 will be done on the basis of various COVID-appropriate criteria, Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2021, 09:15 AM IST

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday, after a Haj review meeting, said that the selection process of pilgrims for Haj 2022 will be done on the basis of various COVID-appropriate criteria, which include vaccination status, and will be in accordance with guidelines set by the Indian and Saudi Arabian governments. 

The official announcement for Haj 2022 will be made in the first week of November, said the Union Minister of Minority Affairs, adding that the process of online application for the pilgrimage will also start at the same time. 


All the Haj pilgrims will be provided the facility of the Digital Health Card, "E-MASIHA" health facility, and "E-luggage pre-tagging", which will provide all information related to accommodation/transportation in Mecca-Madina, Naqvi said.

The Union Minister added that the preparations for the same have started in accordance with all health and COVID protocols of the Saudi Arabian government and the Government of India. The entire process of Haj 2022 in India will be fully digital, Naqvi said. 

A statement read, "Haj 2022 process is being chalked out after deliberations between the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Haj Committee of India, Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, and India's Consul General in Jeddah and other agencies keeping in view all aspects of challenges posed by the pandemic."

The entire process for Haj 2022 is being planned in accordance with all the significant and important changes in view of the pandemic and its effect, which include accommodation, period of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health, and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia.

