Gyanvapi mosque case: What is 'Vyas ji ka Tahkhana'?

What is the 'Vyas ji ka tahkhana'? Know about the Hindu worship chamber in Kashi's Gyanvapi mosque.

A Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed the Hindu side to perform prayers in the 'Vyas ji ka tahkhana' of the Gyanvapi mosque premises. A pujari will be appointed by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust for the puja in the sealed areas will begin in seven days.

Worshipping in the 'Vyas ji ka tahkhana' by Hindus has been prohibited since 1993.

What is 'Vyas ji ka tahkhana'?

The Gyanvapi tahkhana is situated right in front of the Nandi Bhawan. As per the Hindu belief, Somnath Vyas and his family used to conduct pujas in the tahkhana till 1993. This trend was prohibited during the tenure of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Last year, on January 21, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a scientific survey of the mosque, located near the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The ASI had been instructed to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

