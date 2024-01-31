Gyanvapi mosque case: What is 'Vyas ji ka Tahkhana'?

Twitter
Headlines

Who is Champai Soren, new chief minister of Jharkhand?

Bigg Boss 11 contestant alleges friend raped her, police begins investigation after she files FIR

Why Pursue an MS in Machine Learning: Uncovering the Benefits

7 Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi (Fees, Contact, Location & Other Info)

Dharmendra holds Iranian dancer close to him in throwback photo, Reddit says 'but he wouldn't allow his daughters to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 11 contestant alleges friend raped her, police begins investigation after she files FIR

Why Pursue an MS in Machine Learning: Uncovering the Benefits

7 Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi (Fees, Contact, Location & Other Info)

8 ways to get relief from constipation 

Foods that open blood vessels naturally

5 actresses who failed to give single hit with Shah Rukh Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Bigg Boss 11 contestant alleges friend raped her, police begins investigation after she files FIR

Dharmendra holds Iranian dancer close to him in throwback photo, Reddit says 'but he wouldn't allow his daughters to...'

Not Ameesha Patel, Akshaye Khanna, but these actors were first considered for Abbas-Mustan's Humraaz

HomeIndia

India

Gyanvapi mosque case: What is 'Vyas ji ka Tahkhana'?

What is the 'Vyas ji ka tahkhana'? Know about the Hindu worship chamber in Kashi's Gyanvapi mosque.

article-main

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 06:52 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed the Hindu side to perform prayers in the 'Vyas ji ka tahkhana' of the Gyanvapi mosque premises. A pujari will be appointed by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust for the puja in the sealed areas will begin in seven days. 

Worshipping in the 'Vyas ji ka tahkhana' by Hindus has been prohibited since 1993.  

What is 'Vyas ji ka tahkhana'?

The Gyanvapi tahkhana is situated right in front of the Nandi Bhawan. As per the Hindu belief, Somnath Vyas and his family used to conduct pujas in the tahkhana till 1993. This trend was prohibited during the tenure of Mulayam Singh Yadav. 

Last year, on January 21, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a scientific survey of the mosque, located near the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The ASI had been instructed to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Read: Hindu side allowed to worship in sealed basement of Gyanvapi Mosque

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

U19 World Cup 2024: Musheer Khan, Saumy Pandey shine as India beat New Zealand by 214 runs

'Compete with yourself, not others': PM Modi to students at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Delhi govt introduces new Solar Policy 2024, electricity bills for consumers with rooftop system to be 'zero'

Women health: 5 types of vaginal infections you must know about

CAA to be implemented across India in a week: BJP leader Shantanu Thakur's 'guarantee'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE