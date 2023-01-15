Gurugram schools to reopen on January 23 as winter vacation extended by a week (file photo)

Winter vacation: Gurugram schools will reopen on January 23 after the winter break was extended by the Haryana government till Saturday, January 21. The decision was taken as the cold wave continues in north India.

The winter vacation in all Haryana schools commenced on December 25 and was to end on January 8. However, due to the extreme weather conditions, the vacation was extended till January 15. Now, the schools will reopen after winter break on January 23.

However, Class 10 and 12 students will have to go to school in view of the board examinations. "The Haryana government has extended the winter vacation in all the schools (government and private) in the state till January 21, 2023, due to the severe winter. All schools will remain closed during the said time period. From 23 January 2023, the schools will be opened again," the official statement reads.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Schools to remain shut till class 8 in Meerut, timings changed in Lucknow amid severe cold

Cold wave conditions are likely to re-emerge over North-West India and peak around January 15-16 with minimum temperatures expected to dip, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The entire North Indian belt continued to reel under an intense cold wave on Sunday, with several areas of Rajasthan recording temperatures below freezing point.

As per satellite imagery and available visibility data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a layer of fog extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Delhi`s Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius around 6.10 am. According to the Meteorological department, the visibility in Palam was recorded at 200 meters at 6.10 am.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura.

(With inputs from ANI)