NCR weather forecast: Delhi to shiver at 3 deg C in fresh cold wave, check min temp for Noida, nearby areas

Cold wave in Delhi NCR: While residents of Delhi NCR got some relief from the chilly weather. But the cold wave conditions are set to continue for some days this week. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Sunday morning.

Cold wave conditions made the entire North India shiver with Rajasthan being the worst affected. Several places in the state recorded temperatures below freezing point, with Fatehpur-Shekhawati logging -4.7 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, IMD issued an orange alert for neighbouring Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday for dense fog and chilly conditions.

As per IMD’s latest forecast, a further fall of around 2 degrees Celsius will be seen in many parts of Northwest and Central India till Tuesday (January 17). Conditions will slightly improve as a rise of 3-5 degrees Celsius is forecast thereafter from Wednesday (January 18) to Friday (January 20).

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will persist in Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Monday and Tuesday (January 16 and 17). Isolated pockets will see cold wave conditions continue on January 18 and 19.

IMD’s local temperature forecast (As of January 15, 2023)

Another cold wave spell is forecast for Delhi with the temperature predicted to drop to 3 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

5-Day temperature forecast:

Delhi

January 16, Monday: 3 deg C

January 17, Tuesday: 3 deg C

January 18, Wednesday: 4 deg C

January 19, Thursday: 5 deg C

January 20, Friday: 6 deg C

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida)

January 16, Monday: 4 deg C

January 17, Tuesday: 5 deg C

January 18, Wednesday: 5 deg C

January 19, Thursday: 6 deg C

January 20, Friday: 6 deg C

Gurugram

January 16, Monday: 6 deg C

January 17, Tuesday: 6 deg C

January 18, Wednesday: 6 deg C

January 19, Thursday: 9 deg C

January 20, Friday: 10 deg C

Ghaziabad

January 16, Monday: 4 deg C

January 17, Tuesday: 5 deg C

January 18, Wednesday: 5 deg C

January 19, Thursday: 6 deg C

January 20, Friday: 6 deg C

Faridabad

January 16, Monday: 6 deg C

January 17, Tuesday: 6 deg C

January 18, Wednesday: 6 deg C

January 19, Thursday: 10 deg C

January 20, Friday: 11 deg C

