Delhi air pollution: GRAP stage 1, 2 measures to continue in national capital, stage 3 restrictions lifted

File Photo

Delhi: All restrictions imposed under GRAP Stage III have been lifted in the Delhi-National Capital Region, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the nation's capital.

While this is true, the CAQM also confirmed that Stage I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would be maintained in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The air quality panel at the Centre has ordered the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to begin Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on 30 December 2022.

All development and demolition not deemed absolutely necessary was also banned across the NCR. It also included closing down related industries such as brickmaking, stone crushing, mining, and more.

The India Meteorological Department reported a chilly Sunday morning in the nation's capital, with temperatures falling to 4.7 degrees Celsius, or three degrees below the seasonal norm. At 8:30 in the morning, the relative humidity was 74%.

The International Meteorological Organization predicts that Delhi-NCR will once again be hit by a cold wave this week, with temperatures dropping to roughly 3 degrees Celsius at night.

The high in the nation's capital on Saturday was 18.4 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below the seasonal average, while the low reached 10.2 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal.

With an AQI of 337 on Saturday morning, Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category.

On Saturday, according to data gathered by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the Delhi University region was 357, while the AQI in Pusa was 329. At 326, the AQI was very high near Delhi's airport.

It was found that the AQI in the vicinity of IIT Delhi was 337. The air quality index (AQI) was 349 on Mathura Road and 327 on Lodhi Road.