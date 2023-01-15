Noida news: Deputy labour commissioner suspended after complaint of corruption by Japanese company (file photo)

Noida news: The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Noida's deputy labour commissioner after a complaint of corruption against him from foreign investors.

The action has been taken after an inquiry recommended disciplinary action against the official. A Japanese company had accused Dharmendra Kumar Singh of corruption. Reports suggest the complaint was filed in Lucknow by a senior executive of the company following an inquiry conducted by a two-member probe body.

The company has an office in Greater Noida. In its complaint, the company has alleged that the deputy labour commissioner asked a senior executive of the company to meet his subordinate when he went to Singh's office.

The complaint also mentioned that the deputy labour commissioner had been involved in corrupt practices. In the preliminary inquiry, the official was found guilty and action was taken within three days.

The move comes ahead of the state government’s investors’ summit to attract foreign investment. The Uttar Pradesh government will be hosting a three-day investors’ summit from February 10 to 12.

