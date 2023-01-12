UP news: Section 144 imposed in Noida till Jan 31, Lucknow till Feb 10; check restrictions here

File photo

Due to the upcoming festivals, the government of Uttar Pradesh has implemented Section 144 in the city of Lucknow till January 10, 2023.

The step has been taken in view of events like Republic Day, Makar Sankranti and several entrance exams.

The order issued by Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordiya will remain in effect till February 10. Under the order, no protest would be held outside the state assembly.

During this, no one is allowed to enter the assembly campus with a tractor trolley, horse cart, cylinders, or ignitable and dangerous weapons. Also, shooting with drones won't be allowed within one kilometre of the government office and the assembly. In addition to this, the use of loudspeakers wouldn't be allowed by any means from 11 am to 6 pm, the order stated.

Noida:

Noida police in Gautam Buddh Nagar district has also imposed Section 144 of CrPC till January 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19 and maintain security ahead if the Republic Day celebrations. The announcement was made by Noida Commissionerate in a tweet, which also warned of serious penalties for any violations.

“Section-144 CrPC is implemented in the district till 31.01.2023 in view of Covid epidemic / upcoming festivals / Republic Day and security arrangements of the district. Action will be taken under Section-188 IPC for violation,” the Tweet read.

What’s not allowed during Section 144

A circular released by the authorities states that shooting with drones has been banned within the 1 km periphery of any government offices.

Use of loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am is also banned.

Ban on religious processions and gatherings.

Religious gatherings will be allowed only in exceptional cases after the permission of the zonal police.

(With inputs from ANI)

