Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida: Fire above Toyota’s most expensive car in India, video goes viral

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida: Fire above Toyota’s most expensive car in India, video goes viral
Screengrab from video of fire at Auto Expo 2023.

Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida is now open for the general public and major automakers from across the globe are showcasing few of their best vehicles at the grand automotive show. The Auto Expo is a massive event that attracts thousands of visitors everyday but a major mishap was averted at this year’s Auto Expo due to the quick response from the exhibitor. A video going viral on the internet shows a small fire right above the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 in the Toyota pavilion at Greater Noida’s Auto Expo 2023. The incident happened on January 12, which was the second day of the event. 

As seen in the video, the fire above the Toyota’s most expensive car in India was small at first but it was slowly spreading before it was extinguished by one of the guards present at the pavilion. At the time of the incident, there were scores of people at the Toyota pavilion and few of them recorded the blaze from their smartphone. Reports suggest that the fire started due to short circuit. Watch the video from the Auto Expo 2023 below.
 

 

The Auto Expo 2023 will end on January 18. Auto Expo 2023 is a ticketed event and visitors can get the ticket for the motor show via BookMyShow or through the ticket counters outside the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

