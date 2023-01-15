Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Schools to remain shut till class 8 in Meerut, timings changed in Lucknow amid severe cold

Uttar Pradesh: In Gorakhpur as well, schools to remain closed till January 17.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 09:25 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Schools to remain shut till class 8 in Meerut, timings changed in Lucknow amid severe cold (file photo)

Uttar Pradesh: As the cold wave continues in north India, including Uttar Pradesh, all schools to remain shut till class 8 in Meerut. Also, the school timings for classes 9-12 will be 10 am - 3 pm.

In Lucknow, the timings for classes 1-8 for school students have been changed to 10 am-3 pm. In Gorakhpur as well, schools to remain closed till January 17. The educational work in the schools from LKG to Inter will remain closed on January 16 and 17.

Schools in which pre-board and practical examinations are scheduled. Those schools can conduct pre-board and practical exams from 10 am to 2 pm.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department predicted dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh.

Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, the circular read. Dense fog engulfed parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, lowering visibility in many areas.

IMD predicted similar weather conditions over the northwestern part of the country during the next five days. On Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days.

Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted.

(With inputs from ANI) 

