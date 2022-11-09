Gujarat elections 2022: Former CM Vijay Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel to not contest polls (file photos)

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, former state chief minister and BJP leader Vijay Rupani has announced that he will not be contesting the 2022 polls.

He added that in the upcoming polls, responsibility should be given to new party workers. "I worked as chief minister for 5 years with everyone's cooperation. In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I won't contest the poll, I sent letter to seniors and conveyed it to Delhi. We'll work to make chosen candidate win," Rupani said.

Apart from Rupani, former Deputy CM of Gujarat, Nitin Patel, has also said that he will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections. Besides, senior BJP leader BJP MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama also will not be contesting the upcoming polls.

"I've decided other workers should get opportunity. I've fought the elections nine times till now. I express my gratitude to the party," Chudasama said.

READ | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 dates announced: Voting on November 12, check full poll schedule

In the fiercely fought Gujarat polls five years ago, the BJP had won 99 seats and its main rival Congress bagged 77 seats.

Currently, the BJP's strength in the 182-member Assembly is 111 after several MLAs from Congress defected to it and it is unlikely that the saffron party will repeat all the incumbent MLAs.