Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 dates announced: Voting on November 12, check full poll schedule

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Schedule | File Photo

HP Assembly Elections 2022: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the dates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections. The polling will take place in a single phase for all 68 Assembly Constituencies in the state. As per EC's schedule, voting will take place on November 12 with counting on December 8, 2022. The date before which the election shall be completed is December 10, 2022.

Here is the full schedule announced by the EC:

Poll Events Single Phase (All 68 ACs) Date of issue of Gazette Notification October 17, 2022 (Monday) Last date of making nominations October 25, 2022 (Tuesday) Date for scrutiny of nominations October 27, 2022 (Thursday) Last date for withdrawal of candidates October 29, 2022 (Saturday) Date of poll November 12, 2022 (Saturday) Date of counting December 8, 2022 (Thursday) Date before which election shall be completed December 10, 2022 (Saturday)

Schedule for GE to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh.

#AssemblyElections #ECI pic.twitter.com/UnSu7eN19p — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) October 14, 2022

Himachal Pradesh has over 55 lakh electors registered, out of which 55,000 are PwD electors; over 1.22 lakh are 80+ senior citizens and 1.86 lakh first-time voters as per the electoral roll published on October 10, 2022, the EC informed at the press conference.

Among the voters in Himachal Pradesh, over 27 lakh 80 thousand are males while over 27 lakh 27 thousand are females. The Himalayan state has 1,184 voters who are centenarians being aged 100 and above.

For the purpose of polling, the EC will set up 7,881 polling stations across the 68 Assembly Constituencies in HP. Out of these, 142 polling stations will be operated by women polling personnel and security personnel while voters in 37 polling stations will be welcomed by Divyangjan or specially-abled people.

