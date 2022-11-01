‘Eventbaazi mai lage hai’: Congress says Morbi hospital being painted ahead of PM Modi’s visit, slams BJP

PM Modi will visit Gujarat's Morbi today (File photo)

The Gujarat bridge collapse left the entire country shocked and mourning due to the scale of the tragedy, with political parties cancelling their rallies in the poll-bound state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to visit Gujarat’s Morbi today to review the situation in the city.

Now, Congress launched fresh artillery on the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and PM Modi over images that showed repair work going on inside the Morbi hospital, where the victims of the Gujarat suspension bridge collapse have been admitted.

The photos posted by Congress on Twitter showed overnight repair work going on inside the Morbi hospital, which included a fresh coat of paint, new tiles on the walls, and minor construction work to beautify the hospital ahead of PM Modi’s visit on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Congress slammed BJP for the “evenbaazi” of the Morbi bridge collapse, saying that people have died yet the party is invested in making an event out of this tragedy.

त्रासदी का इवेंट



कल PM मोदी मोरबी के सिविल अस्पताल जाएंगे। उससे पहले वहां रंगाई-पुताई का काम चल रहा है। चमचमाती टाइल्स लगाई जा रही हैं।



PM मोदी की तस्वीर में कोई कमी न रहे, इसका सारा प्रबंध हो रहा है।



इन्हें शर्म नहीं आती! इतने लोग मर गए और ये इवेंटबाजी में लगे हैं। pic.twitter.com/MHYAUsfaoC — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2022

The official Twitter handle of Congress posted the photos of Morbi hospital, saying, “Trasadi ka event (event of tragedy). PM Modi will visit the civil hospital of Morbi tomorrow. Before his visit, the walls are being painted and shining tiles are being applied.”

“These arrangements are being made for PM Modi’s photo op in the hospital. They are not ashamed! So many people died and they are preparing for an event,” the opposition party said. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party also posted a video of the Morbi hospital being painted.

Tweeting in Hindi, AAP said, “Morbi Civil Hospital is being painted overnight so that the poor condition of the building does not get exposed tomorrow during PM Modi's photoshoot.” It further added, “141 people have died, hundreds are missing, no action has been taken against the real culprits, but the BJP has to cover up by doing photoshoots.”

The Morbi bridge in Gujarat collapsed on Sunday evening, claiming as many as 140 lives in the tragedy as several others remain missing. It was reported that around 500 people were present on the bridge at the time to celebrate Chhath Puja 2022.

