Gujarat bridge collapse: What led to the mishap in Morbi? All you need to know about the iconic 143-year-old bridge

According to officials, the bridge, which was recently reopened for public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

Morbi bridge collapse

Over 30 people were killed and several others still missing as a nearly century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening. There were about 500 people on the bridge when it collapsed, with 100 still feared trapped under water.

According to officials, the bridge, which was recently reopened for public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it. 

Here is what you should know about the iconic bridge: 

The bridge was first inaugurated on February 20, 1879, by Mumbai governor Richard Temple. It was completed in 1880 at the cost of around Rs 3.5 lakh back then. All the material came from England and it was built to connect Darbargarh to Nazarbagh.

Now, this hanging pool connects the seat of Mahaprabhuji and the entire Samakantha area. This suspension bridge is over 140 years old and its length is about 765 feet. 

The bridge was closed for the last two years and was reopened after renovation on October 26 on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.

The Morbi Municipal Committee`s Chief Executive Officer S.V. Zala, in a shocking revelation, said that the bridge was opened for the public without a fitness certificate.

Zala, addressing the local media, said: "For a long period, this bridge was closed for the public... seven months ago, a private company was given contract for renovation and maintenance, and the bridge was reopened for the public on October 26 (Gujarati New year day) by the private company. The Nagar Palika has not issued a fitness certificate."

He even claimed that it is possible that the company might have got a fitness certificate from the engineering company, but it was not submitted to the municipality till date. The company, on its own and without informing the civic body, reopened the bridge for the public, he alleged.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also told the media that normally when bridges are constructed or renovated, before opening it for public, technical assessment is must, and load bearing capacity is tested and only after this is a usage certificate issued by the authority concerned and the bridges can only then be opened for the public.

