DNA Explainer: Are suspension bridges dangerous? Know reason behind deadly Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat

Morbi cable bridge collapse (File photo)

A deadly bridge collapse in Gujarat left the entire nation stunned on Sunday night, with hundreds of people falling into the river after the major mishap. The Morbi cable bridge in Gujarat collapsed in the evening, and the death toll has crossed 130 now.

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force are conducting rescue operations along with the NDRF in Gujarat, with around 100 people still missing and over 177 rescued. The Morbi suspension bridge collapsed around 6:40 pm on Sunday evening, and hundreds of people fell into the water.

It was reported that at the time of the collapse, over 500 people were on the Gujarat bridge, with most of them there to view or perform Chhath Puja rituals and festivities. Sources are saying that the bridge collapsed because of overcrowding.

Are suspension bridges dangerous?

The cable bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi was a suspension bridge, and they are known to have some downfalls. Suspension bridges are usually held up through cables and at times, passenger suspension bridges don’t have a solid foundation.

The flexibility of the suspension bridge can lead to foundation pitfalls, and can also cause difficulties in handling heavy loads. Till now, it is being speculated that the Morbi bridge in Gujarat collapsed due to a large number of people, which led to overloading.

Why did the Morbi cable bridge collapse?

According to media reports, around 400 to 500 people were present on the Morbi bridge to celebrate Chhath puja. It has been speculated that the bridge had collapsed due to overcrowding and overloading, as per experts.

The suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi had been shut down for repairs and renovations and was opened recently. Media reports said that proper fitness checks were not done and no government authorization was taken before reopening the bridge by the public.

Further, people who were present at the site of the accident said that there were several youths who were intentionally shaking and swinging the bridge, and hours later, it collapsed. People are also blaming government negligence and lack of proper arrangements for Chhath puja, which ultimately led to hundreds of people thronging the bridge.

