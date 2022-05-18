Groom, his nephew get severely injured as wedding gift explodes, jilted lover suspected

Representative Image/File Photo

Reports have said that a newly-married man and his nephew sustained critical injuries after a toy exploded while recharging it. The man and the nephew both suffered critical injuries because of the gift the couple had received, purportedly sent by an ex-boyfriend of the woman’s elder sister.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning in south Gujarat's Mindhabari village in Navsari district. India TV reported that a complaint has been filed at the Vansda police station by the family member of the victim.

Latesh Gavit of Mindhabari village married a girl from Gangapur village in Vansda taluka of Navsari district and the couple also received several gifts from relatives, friends, and family members.

On Tuesday, when Latesh and his nephew Jian were opening the gifts, they also found a rechargeable toy in one of them.

Finding a toy in the gift, Latesh and Jian tried to charge it, however, a blast occurred, which resulted in Latesh and Jian sustaining severe injuries.

Latesh suffered severe injuries to his arms, head, and eyes, and his right wrist was cut off from the arm while Jian received multiple injuries in his head and eyes. Both of them are undergoing treatment as of now.

The bridegroom's parents have reportedly said that the rechargeable toy was gifted by one Raju Patel, a resident of Koyamba who previously had an affair with the bride's elder sister. They were also in a live-in relationship.